49ers take Trey Lance with third overall pick

The draft officially has begun.

More than a month after trading up from No. 12 to No. 3 in the 2021 draft, the 49ers have made the selection. And it’s quarterback Trey Lance from North Dakota State.

Many had believed the 49ers would take Alabama quarterback Mac Jones. In recent days, momentum built toward Lance.

Now, Jones begins to creep down the board. How far will he fall? Wherever he lands, Lance and Jones will always be compared. Ditto for Justin Fields, who at one point was the favorite to be the third overall pick.

Regardless, Lance was the pick. We’ll now see how the rest of the top 10 plays out from here.

