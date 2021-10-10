49ers' Trey Lance stuffed at goal line on fourth down vs. Cardinals

Cardinals stuff, crush 49ers' Lance on fourth-and-goal run originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With Trey Lance at quarterback, you can expect the 49ers' offense to go for it on fourth down more often.

That is exactly what they did -- twice -- in the first half of San Francisco's Week 5 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

The 49ers' third drive of the game went 93 yards on 13 plays, only to result in a turnover on downs after Lance was stuffed at the goal line.

On the play, Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons was hurt and evaluated for a concussion shortly after.

Stopped short on fourth down on the drive prior, Lance and the 49ers failed to convert on back-to-back drives. Even with Lance's rushing ability, the 49ers need to find a way to convert on fourth-and-short without putting their rookie QB in harm's way.

Fortunately for the 49ers, Lance was OK after the hard hit.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast