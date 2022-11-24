49ers' Trey Lance shows off rehab progress with light jogging work in video

Lance shows off rehab progress in video shared by brother originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Soon.

That was the message Trey Lance’s brother, Bryce, shared Wednesday on a video of the 49ers quarterback rehabbing from the season-ending ankle injury he suffered in Week 2, and it looks like things are going well.

Lance can be seen in the video getting in some light jogging work just over two months after undergoing surgery on Sept. 19 to repair his right ankle.

The No. 3 overall selection of the 2021 NFL Draft traveled with the 49ers this past week, free of his walking boot, as the team practiced in Colorado then blew out the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City.

The sight of Lance walking around unassisted on the Estadio Azteca sideline had some wondering if the quarterback potentially could return to the field this season, but 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan addressed those ideas on Wednesday.

“I haven't been told there's a chance, so I think things would have to be pretty drastic,” Shanahan said of Lance returning before the 2023 offseason. “We weren't expecting that much from the beginning. I think he's right on schedule with everything, but I've not been told there's a chance.”

Lance looked “right on schedule” in the video posted to Snapchat by Bryce, a wide receiver at his brother’s alma mater, North Dakota State University.

San Francisco’s young signal-caller appeared to be placing weight onto his surgically-repaired right ankle just as well as his left in the video, backing up general manager John Lynch’s praise of Lance’s “tremendous” rehab approach.

Lance's mindset leads Lynch to believe the quarterback has given himself the best chance of succeeding upon his return next season.

“You know what you have to do [for that success]?” Lynch asked NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco earlier this month before supplying the answer. “Exactly what Trey is doing already, and that’s to be a man possessed on recovery and doing everything possible. And that’s what Trey’s doing.”

The 49ers Faithful have heard about Lance’s work ethic in rehab for weeks now, and his brother’s video allows fans to see that dedication firsthand.

And as Bryce promised, Lance certainly looks like he’ll be back soon.

