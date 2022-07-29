49ers' Trey Lance shares biggest developmental difference from rookie season

Lance pinpoints biggest difference in his game since rookie year originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trey Lance's development has been on display already through just two training camp practices in Santa Clara.

The second-year quarterback officially is the starter for San Francisco moving forward and after a year of learning behind veteran Jimmy Garoppolo.

Hall of Famer and current NFL Network analyst Kurt Warner caught up with Lance on Thursday at 49ers practice, where he was asked if there was any moment where he realized that he belonged in the league. For Lance, he knew fairly early on in the summer after struggling to keep up in the spring.

"I think once I came back to training camp last year," Lance said. "OTAs was swimming, trying to keep up, rookie minicamp. Once I came back prepared for training camp and had that time to get away and prepare mentally, I knew that I could do it. So at that time, it was just becoming more consistent and working on the little things I needed to work on."

According to Lance, the biggest difference from last season to this season has been his development upstairs.

"Mentally is the biggest thing, I'm lightyears ahead of where I was last year," Lance added. "Last year, again, not swimming during training camp, knew what was going on, but this year I can pay attention a lot more to the defense, fronts, defensive structures, things like that. Learning a whole lot and I'm able to know what's going on and also we got Brian Griese as the new quarterbacks coach which has been awesome."

So far, all signs point to Lance's development both mentally and physically which should be a good sign for the 49ers.

If he can live up to early expectations, 49ers fans could be in store for a fun season.