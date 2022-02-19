49ers' Trey Lance set up for success in second season, Sage Rosenfels says

Rosenfels: Trey Lance set up for success in second year originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

LOS ANGELES — Trey Lance saw challenges in his first season with the 49ers but is set up for success in 2022.

Lance didn’t have a bad season but the rookie wasn’t able to do enough to win the starting job from Jimmy Garoppolo. This is understandable after the North Dakota State product sat out of the 2020 season due to COVID restrictions.

The rookie quarterback appeared in six games for the 49ers starting in two contests. Lance completed 41 of his 71 attempts for 603 yards and five touchdowns. The 21-year old also carried the ball 38 times for 168 yards and one rushing score.

Ex-NFL quarterback Sage Rosenfels believes Lance’s experience in live games sets him up for success in his sophomore season. After spending the 2021 offseason preparing for Pro Days and The NFL Scouting Combine, Lance will have several months to focus on his technique and dissect his own play.

“The jump in knowledge from NFL football and college football, it really is huge, especially for a quarterback,” Rosenfels told NBC Sports Bay Area last week on Super Bowl Radio Row. “To have that extra year in the offseason of teaching will be huge for him in year two."

Rosenfels who played under Kyle Shanahan for three seasons with the Houston Texans believes that Lance will be much better adjusted in his sophomore season.

“When you leave college you are swimming with information,” Rosenfels said. “It’s like a two-year cycle and then your rookie year ends and you take a deep breath. You start to see what the offseason looks like and guys start training with a private coach.

“You start throwing and doing some things away from the facility, but you really do have time to finally take a deep breath but also go back and break down what happened in your rookie year.

Rosenfels believes that Lance getting playing time as a rookie was extremely valuable for the young quarterback. Being able to go back to watch film on his own or with coaches will be very useful in his development.

“Just the fact that he got some playing experience, playing a couple games, that’s huge for him,” Rosenfels said. “I remember early in my career, you would go back and really go through it with a fine-tooth comb, all the little details from when you were playing.

“It’s different when you’re watching someone else play than when you’re actually out there. It gives you something to really work on from a footwork standpoint, from a read standpoint. You acquire so much more knowledge.”

Lance is also set up for success with a very talented supporting cast of Trent Willams, George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk and Deebo Samuel. With less pressure on the quarterback’s shoulders, and Shanahan to guide him, Rosenfels believes young play-caller will continue to develop and flourish.

