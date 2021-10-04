49ers' Trey Lance makes NFL history on TD pass vs. Seahawks

Lance made NFL history on long TD pass vs. Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trey Lance made NFL history in the 49ers' 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on Sunday.

After taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo at the start of the second half, Lance eventually connected with Deebo Samuel for a 76-yard touchdown pass. It was the second of Lance's career after he threw a 5-yard touchdown to Mohamed Sanu in San Francisco's Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions.

In both situations, the TD passes came on Lance's first completion of the game. In doing so, he became the first NFL quarterback in more than 40 years to have his first two career completions go for touchdowns.

#49ers QB Trey Lance is the first quarterback to have his first two career completions go for a touchdown in at least the last 40 seasons, per @EliasSports. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) October 3, 2021

Lance broke the streak not long after and finished the game having completed nine of 18 pass attempts for 157 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also rushed seven times for 41 yards on the ground.

With Jimmy Garoppolo's status for Week 5 currently up in the air, Lance might be making his first career NFL start on the road against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals.