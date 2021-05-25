49ers rookie Trey Lance living up to Kyle Shanahan's expectations

Lance has been everything 49ers hoped for 'and more' so far originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It hasn’t even been two weeks, but Trey Lance has lived up to expectations thus far.

After the 49ers’ second practice of OTAs, Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media Tuesday about the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. Team drills are limited due to offseason rules, but the coach has been impressed with how the rookie has been adapting to his new surroundings.

San Francisco held only 10 full-team drills on Tuesday. Jimmy Garoppolo was under center for four reps and Lance led the offense for the remaining six plays. What has transpired off the field is what has impressed Shanahan the most.

“It’s really been great just watching the whole group being together,” Shanahan said. “It’s tough when there’s only one position and there’s five guys to get reps and we don’t have a lot of reps going through.

“What all five of those guys have been doing, hanging out together every day and in the meeting rooms, that’s what I’ve been impressed with the most. These two practices, I think both have done a good job.”

In Lance’s six team reps, he handed off the ball three times, one each to Trey Sermon, Elijah Mitchell and Wayne Gallman. Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel each caught one of Lance's two completed passes. His lone incompletion was an overthrow intended for Samuel.

Each quarterback took about a dozen reps in 7-on-7 drills, Lance on the field closest to the media and Garoppolo on the far location. Lance completed five of his six attempts in his first 7-on-7 period. His lone incompletion was a pass tipped by rookie tight end Josh Pederson and intercepted by safety Tavon Wilson.

In Lance’s second 7-on-7 session, he completed three of his six pass attempts. He was intercepted once by linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and nearly picked off a second time on a ball intended for and tipped by Travis Benjamin.

Shanahan understands that Lance has a lot on his plate and isn’t expecting to see a mistake-free quarterback this early in the process. He believes that what happens off the field is a higher priority.

“We aren’t doing enough to really get too into the football or make any judgements of guys,” Shanahan said. “We are throwing a lot at Trey that he’s hearing for the first time. As a player, you know the ability that he has, you see that on tape. Being with him these last two weeks, he's been everything that we hoped and more.

"He's a very smart kid, he's a very humble kid, I think he's a very natural leader and I think the guys have gravitated to him."

