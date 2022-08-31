49ers' Trey Lance hyped for Jimmy Garoppolo, Brock Purdy QB room

Lance fired up to share QB room with Jimmy G, Purdy originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

At last, Trey Lance has spoken.

Well, kind of.

When the 49ers’ 53-man roster officially was released on Tuesday, it included three players at the quarterback position: Lance, rookie Brock Purdy and yes, Jimmy Garoppolo.

While the offseason drama in Santa Clara had the rest of the world pin Lance and Garoppolo against one another, Lance’s post to his Instagram story on Tuesday suggested there’s no bad blood between the two.

In fact, it looks like Lance is hyped for his QB squad.

All offseason, the 49ers had been on the hunt to find Garoppolo a new home as they made it clear they were moving forward with their 2021 first-round pick as their signal-caller this season.

But after failing to find a trade partner for Garoppolo and refusing to let him walk right into the Seattle Seahawks' locker room, the 49ers decided to keep the veteran QB as Lance’s backup.

While some believe the bizarre quarterback situation could be detrimental for San Francisco, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said there's no doubt that Lance and Garoppolo will peacefully -- and happily -- coexist on the same team for another year.

As the 49ers' starting quarterback last season, Garoppolo also served as a friend and role model for Lance during his rookie year. Now that things have changed a bit over the summer, hopefully the relationship between the two remains consistent.

