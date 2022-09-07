49ers' Trey Lance holds himself to highest standard despite NFL inexperience

No excuses: 49ers' Lance holds himself to highest standard originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In the four years since graduating from Marshall (Minn.) High School, quarterback Trey Lance has attempted just 389 passes.

Lance, 22, enters his second NFL season after just 71 pass attempts and two starts as a rookie with the 49ers last season.

When he takes the field as the 49ers’ starter on Sunday against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, it will be just the beginning.

But that is not how he is looking at it.

On the latest episode of "49ers Talk," Lance told NBC Sports Bay Area he is not going to cut himself any slack just because, so clearly, his best football should be in the distant future.

“I’m going to hold myself to the highest standard that I possibly can,” Lance said. “I’m not using my inexperience or age or anything like that as an excuse.

“No matter what it is -- practice rep, game rep, end of the season or beginning of the season -- for me, it’s coming in every day, continuing to get better, learning as much as I possibly can and win games.”

Lance takes over for Jimmy Garoppolo as the 49ers’ starting quarterback this season. Garoppolo remains on the 49ers after accepting a dramatic pay cut.

Lance’s first game as the team’s undisputed starter kicks off the 2022 season against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

His job is to remain as the undisputed starter and never allow the team an opening for Garoppolo to ride to the rescue off the sideline.

Unlike a lot of first-time NFL starting quarterbacks, Lance has the benefit of a strong supporting cast and a proven offensive mind, Kyle Shanahan, calling the shots.

One of the themes of training camp was that Lance does not have to try to do too much.

But for a player who won the Walter Payton Award for the best player nationally at the FCS level at North Dakota State, Lance admits he has to find a balance of relying on others and stepping out to make plays, too.

“I do have an incredible supporting cast offensively and defensively,” Lance said. “Across the board, we got guys who are versatile and can make some big, big plays with the ball in their hands.”

