49ers' Trey Lance had no 'aha' moment since being named starting QB

SANTA CLARA — The NFL world seemed to shift when Kyle Shanahan announced who the 49ers' starting quarterback would be, but not for Trey Lance.

The young quarterback seamlessly shifted into a leadership role during the offseason. It has been a natural progression that has easily won over the locker room.

“Honestly the only difference is, I was hoping you guys would stop asking about it all the time,” Lance joked with the media on Thursday. “For me, there wasn’t really a moment or anything like that. I mean I’ve been excited. I’ve been preparing to play since I got here, since the day I got drafted.”

Lance started taking all of the first team reps during OTAs and mandatory minicamp. The No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft also scheduled workouts with wide receivers teammates Brandon Aiyuk, and Jauan Jennings away from the facility to build chemistry.

Lance gave credit to both veteran quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Nate Sudfeld for helping him adjust to all things NFL which made his transition much easier.

Now, a few days into training camp, Lance very much is business as usual. While everyone outside the building might have been waiting for Shanahan’s announcement, Lance didn’t need to be told.

“I’m obviously excited for this year but nothing has really changed this offseason,” Lance said. “There wasn't an “ah ha” moment or anything like that. This whole offseason has been pretty much the same, that’s been my mentality. Nothing really changed for me.”

Nearly all of Lance’s teammates have noticed the quarterback’s overall improvement on the field in his second training camp, but no one is surprised, especially Lance.

