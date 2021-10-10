49ers' Trey Lance game plan vs. Cardinals will highlight strengths

49ers' game plan for QB Lance will highlight strengths originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trey Lance will get his first NFL start for the 49ers on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. The rookie obviously features a different skill set than the injured Jimmy Garoppolo, and Lance's quarterback coach believes the 49ers will lean on the No. 3 overall pick's strengths against a Cardinals defense ranking third in takeaways this season.

"I know the coaches want Trey to be Trey, with everything he can bring to the offense being very athletic and dynamic," John Beck, a respected QB trainer who works with guru Adam Dedeaux, the CEO of 3DQB in California told NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. "Those elements of the game will be woven into the game plan for him. And they're going to run what he's comfortable with. They know what plays he's confident in, that's what they're going to lean on."

Lance will be without the security blanket of the 49ers' offense over the past few years in tight end George Kittle, as the All-Pro was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a calf injury.

Deebo Samuel, who has the second-most receiving yards in the NFL through four weeks, figures to be featured heavily against Arizona. Samuel caught a pair of touchdowns from Lance in the Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks after Garoppolo was ruled out at halftime.

Beck says the 49ers will emphasize plays Lance is comfortable with, but also believes there could be some tricks up coach Kyle Shanahan's sleeve.

"There will be little wrinkles that will be Trey Lance," Beck said. "Elements of athleticism and misdirection because of what he did in the RPO game in college. The 49ers are going to be the 49ers, but it'll be woven in like little threads."

Story continues

Lance's first start comes at a critical juncture, with the 49ers facing the possibility of being 2-3 and sitting at the bottom of the NFC West if they can't find a way to hand the Cardinals their first loss of the season.

The rookie is excited for the opportunity, but also is maintaining perspective.

“I'm excited, obviously, but not going to make it bigger than what it is,” Lance said Friday, shortly after coach Kyle Shanahan announced him as the 49ers' Week 5 starting quarterback. “I feel prepared and had a good week preparing, I guess, honestly, it's pretty similar to how I usually do."

This is a day 49ers fans have been clamoring for since the moment Lance was announced as the third overall draft pick in April, and all eyes will be on State Farm Stadium.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast