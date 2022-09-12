49ers' Trey Lance faced pressure from Bears defense despite lack of blitz

Lance faced pressure from Bears defense despite lack of blitz originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers’ 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field wasn’t the start Trey Lance had hoped for to kick off his tenure as the starter.

Lance went 13-for-28 on pass attempts for 164 yards against Chicago, and the rainy weather limited the 22-year-old’s ability to throw the ball.

However, the other reason the 49ers’ passing game stagnated was the offensive line and Lance’s inability to get the ball out faster. ESPN's NFL reporter Nick Wagoner pointed out on Twitter that the Bears didn’t blitz Lance on any of his 34 dropbacks.

Additionally, San Francisco's signal-caller is the seventh quarterback in the last 15 seasons to drop back to pass 30-plus times and not face a blitz, with teams going 1-6 in those situations.

Despite the Bears not blitzing Lance, the 49ers quarterback faced 12 pressures, going 1-of-7 for -2 yards on those dropbacks, while taking two sacks with three scrambles for positive yards.

After the game, the North Dakota State product made no excuses for his play and took responsibility for how the 49ers' offense performed against the Bears.

“Made too many mistakes,” Lance said on Sunday. “Defense kept us in the game. Had a big miss to Tyler Kroft in the end zone. Tried to throw a perfect ball. Should have put it right on him. He was wide open.

“Turned the ball over. Took a sack that knocked us out of field goal range. Missed Deebo [Samuel] on third down. Missed another third down to Jauan [Jennings]. Just too many mistakes. A lot of stuff to clean up for sure.”

Lance and the 49ers’ offensive line will have an opportunity to bounce back against the Seattle Seahawks, who trolled San Francisco and their other NFC West rivals for losing, on Sunday in Week 2 at Levi’s Stadium.

