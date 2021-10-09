49ers' Trey Lance excited for first start but maintains perspective

Lance excited for first start but maintains his perspective originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Since the 2019 season that put him on the radar of NFL scouts, Trey Lance has started just one game.

His last start came as a redshirt sophomore at North Dakota State on Oct. 3, 2019, against Central Arkansas.

This week, he is trying to act as if he has been here before -- even though it has been a while since he's been here -- as Lance nears his first NFL start on Sunday for the 49ers against the Arizona Cardinals.

“I'm excited, obviously, but not going to make it bigger than what it is,” Lance said on Friday, shortly after coach Kyle Shanahan announced him as the team’s Week 5 starter.

“I feel prepared and had a good week preparing, I guess, honestly, it's pretty similar to how I usually do.“

Lance prepared the first four weeks of the season for a specific package of plays as Jimmy Garoppolo’s backup. After Garoppolo sustained a right calf injury Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, Lance was thrust into the action.

Lance played 39 snaps in the second half and led the 49ers on two touchdown drives in a 28-21 loss to the Seahawks.

Lance always watched a lot of game film with his father, Carlton, a former player and coach. This week he was able to learn more from dissecting his own performance against the Seahawks, in which he completed nine of 18 pass attempts for 157 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

He got all the practice repetitions this week and will be asked to execute a game plan that has been created to highlight his strengths and exploit the weaknesses of the Cardinals’ defense.

Story continues

“My preparation is pretty similar obviously other than getting more reps,” Lance said. “But the offense is the offense. Me and Jimmy do a lot of similar things and play and see the game in a similar way. So, nothing really changes.

“Obviously, the defense dictates more what we do than anything.”

Lance’s only full season as a college starter came in 2019 when he won the Walter Payton Award as the most outstanding offensive player at the FCS level. The Bison went 16-0 en route to the national championship.

In his only full season of college football, Lance threw 28 touchdown passes without an interception and rushed for 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast