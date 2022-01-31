49ers' Trey Lance describes QB Jimmy Garoppolo as friend for life

49ers rookie Lance describes Jimmy G as friend for life originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Even if Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers part ways this offseason, his impact could still be felt within the organization for a long time.

The 49ers selected Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, making him the team’s quarterback of the future. He spent his rookie season learning behind Garoppolo, who handled the situation with professionalism and class.

“He’s been nothing but great to me,” Lance said on Monday, one day after the 49ers’ season came to an end with a 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

“I have nothing but thankfulness for him and everything he’s done and how he’s handled everything. Obviously, he’s going to be one of my best friends for my whole entire life.”

Garoppolo received praise from teammates and coaches for how he conducted himself this season after the club made it known he did not have a long-term future with the organization.

Garoppolo remained as the starter this season because coach Kyle Shanahan determined it was best for the team — and the future of the team — to allow Lance to serve in a backup role during his rookie season.

“Jimmy’s the man,” Lance said. “You heard it from everyone. No one’s lying about it. He has inspired so many guys in this room — everything he’s played through this year, everything he’s taught me, how he’s handled our whole situation.”

Lance started two games, but most of his development took place behind the scenes. Lance completed 41 of 71 passes for 603 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions. He gained 168 and one touchdown rushing on 38 attempts.

Lance’s primary role this season was to lead the scout team to help get the 49ers’ first-team defense prepared for the upcoming opponent.

Story continues

“Going against our defense every single day, obviously, every rep makes me better,” Lance said.

Lance got off to a great start in training camp and appeared to be on a track to push Garoppolo for the starting job. And when the 49ers struggled to a 3-5 record, there were suggestions from outside the building for Lance to take over.

But within the organization, everyone knew the depth chart was well-defined.

Lance said he probably spent more time with Garoppolo than any of his other teammates. Garoppolo served as a mentor, friend and model of professionalism.

“Everyone put us against each other and everything like that in the media throughout this whole year, from OTAs and everything,” Lance said. “But he’s been nothing but a big brother to me this whole year.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast