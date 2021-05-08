49ers' Trey Lance, Brandon Aiyuk already working out together
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
49ers first-rounders Lance, Aiyuk already working out together originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
He hasn't even signed his first contract with the 49ers, but Trey Lance already is getting offseason work in with his teammates.
Brandon Aiyuk & Trey Lance putting in more work. #49ers
📸 quigz23_23 | IG pic.twitter.com/lBeQKxm1xt
— Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) May 8, 2021
Lance and Brandon Aiyuk both are working out with Spellman Performance in Southern California, run by Les Spellman.
The two first-round draft picks aren't the only 49ers spending time training with Spellman, as wideout Richie James also worked out with him this spring.
RELATED: Why 49ers QB Lance most interesting NFL rookie to Graziano
Spellman's training program appears to focus on improving speed and quickness, which isn't a weakness for any of the three 49ers seen above.
As the 49ers' offseason program approaches, Lance is spending time with his new teammates and working hard to be ready for his rookie season this fall.