49ers' Trey Lance 'born to play quarterback,' Brandon Aiyuk believes

If one thing has been made clear in 49ers training camp thus far, it's that Trey Lance has blossomed as a leader in his second season.

He's shown flashes of improvement on the field and has struggled at times going up against an elite San Francisco first-team defense, but undoubtedly has improved greatly from the neck up.

Third-year receiver Brandon Aiyuk joined KNBR 680's "Papa & Lund" on Friday, where he discussed Lance's leadership and his demeanor on the field.

"I told him, 'you were born to play the quarterback position,' just the way he carries himself and how he acts," Aiyuk said. "When we were hanging out in Southern California, just the way that he goes from day to day, you could tell that he was a quarterback if you didn't know who he was. You start to see that on the field.

"When we don't hit on something, we come back and he's just talking. You could tell that it's not forced like he has to do that, but he just wants to talk and hear what you think or may want to do next time. But it's just a naturalness, a natural leader. He's just the definition of a quarterback in this league."

Lance impressed many with his maturity in his rookie season last year, embracing a difficult situation as the backup to veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and welcoming any and all opportunities to learn and get better.

The 49ers have made it abundantly clear that this now is Lance's team and so far as a leader, he's passing with flying colors.

