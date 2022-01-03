49ers’ Trey Lance beats Texans’ Davis Mills in battle of rookie QBs

With the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the San Francisco 49ers selected North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance. Two rounds later, the Houston Texans picked Stanford quarterback Davis Mills.

The two rookie passers faced off Sunday, and the higher pick got the better result.

Lance threw for 249 yards and a pair of touchdowns, leading the 49ers to a 23-7 win that keeps them in the driver’s seat for a playoff spot, adding 31 yards on the ground.

Mills managed just 163 yards and a touchdown through the air, while both quarterbacks each threw an interception.

While Lance has spent most of his rookie season waiting behind veteran Jimmy Garoppolo, Mills has gotten more opportunities to prove whether or not he can be Houston’s franchise quarterback moving forward. That jury is still out, while it appears the 49ers’ investment in Lance was a wise one so far.

