49ers QB Trey Lance 'always hard on himself,' Kyle Shanahan believes

Shanahan believes Lance 'always hard on himself' after games

Trey Lance is nothing if not accountable, especially after the 49ers' 19-10 Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

As the starting quarterback, he must take responsibility for his own play and even shoulder some blame for mistakes his teammates might make on the field. That's what comes with the job.

After Sunday's loss to the Bears, Lance immediately took ownership of his mistakes. In speaking to reporters after practice Wednesday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan discussed how the young quarterback responded in the days that followed and how Lance often is hard on himself.

"He comes back like the rest of the team on Monday," Shanahan said. "We usually stay here reviewing everything with the players until [4 p.m.]. Trey's a guy that's always hard on himself, looks at everything hard. Comes in Tuesday and does all his rehab, gets ready like the other players do. We don't see much of them on Tuesdays. Gets a little bit with the quarterback coaches. Trey does everything right."

Lance often points to specific plays and exactly what went wrong when discussing his mistakes instead of offering the typical vague breakdown that some quarterbacks provide in speaking with reporters. Lance's immediate self-diagnosis comes easy, given that he's involved in every play.

"I'm the only one that touches the ball other than the center every single play, so it's my decision most of the time where the ball goes, how it gets there, things like that, getting us in the right play, getting us in the right call," Lance explained to reporters Wednesday. "Whether it's run game, pass game, protections, whatever it may be."

Regardless of how he plays on the field, Lance always will take accountability off the field, and look to learn from his mistakes. It remains to be seen if he can develop into the franchise quarterback that San Francisco hopes he can be, but if one thing is certain, it's his natural ability as a leader.

“That’s why they handed him the keys to the organization,” 49ers veteran left tackle Trent Williams said of Lance after Sunday's loss. “He is a mature dude. He’s a great teammate. That doesn’t surprise us. That’s why he’s there.”

Lance and the 49ers will have an opportunity to bounce back from their ugly loss to the Bears in a matchup with the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on Sunday.

