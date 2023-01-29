49ers' Trent Williams throws down Eagles' K'Von Wallace in NFC title game scuffle, both ejected

Two players were ejected following a scuffle in the final minutes of the fourth quarter before the Philadelphia Eagles advanced past the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game on Sunday.

Star 49ers left tackle Trent Williams pulled Eagles safety K’Von Wallace by the back of his shoulder pads, and forcefully pulled him to the ground.

Williams and Wallace were both ejected after tempers flared with 4:13 left in the game.

The scuffle ensued after players from both teams were unable to separate after a fourth-down play in which 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel fumbled the football, which was recovered by Eagles safety Reed Blankenship.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (74) talks with San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia.

Several players from the 49ers sideline ran onto the field after Williams’ takedown of Wallace.

The Eagles beat the 49ers 31-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia to advance to the Super Bowl. They await the winner of Sunday night’s AFC title game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 49ers' Trent Williams, Eagles' K'Von Wallace ejected after throwdown