49ers' Trent Williams tags Jets' Jamal Adams on IG amid trade rumors

Trent Williams engaged in some not-so-subtle social-media recruiting Friday night.

The 49ers' new left tackle posted a picture on Instagram of him signing what appears to be his restructured contract with the caption #ninergang, but you have to look closely for Williams' pitch to a prospective 49er. Williams tagged Jamal Adams -- the New York Jets' wantaway safety -- in the pic, days after it was reported the 49ers were on the All-Pro's shortlist of trade destinations.

Acquiring Williams from Washington on the third day of the 2020 NFL Draft was a splash, and so would trading for Adams. The 24-year-old has made the Pro Bowl and been named to an All-Pro team in each of the last two seasons.

Adams is very good, but he might be out of the 49ers' price range. For one, he wants to be paid like one of the best safeties in the NFL and San Francisco has quite a few core players -- George Kittle, Nick Bosa and Fred Warner come to mind -- who likely will make top-end money on their contract extensions within the next few years. For another, trading for a young, perennial All-Pro doesn't come cheap and the 49ers are going to cling to draft capital as best they can in pursuit of building a perennial contender.

Of course, those headaches could be well worth it if the 49ers add yet another elite player to an already loaded defense. Players like Adams don't become available very often, and front offices aren't doing their jobs if they're not doing their due diligence.

Few would predict Adams ends up a Niner, but few would've predicted Williams becoming one, too. The 49ers already have taken advantage of a great player wanting a fresh start this offseason, and doing the same for Adams would cap off quite the offseason.

