49ers' Trent Williams ranked as second-best offensive tackle by PFF

Where PFF ranks 49ers' Williams among NFL's best O-tackles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers opened their wallets to bring back Trent Williams for a reason this offseason. The dominant offensive tackle very well might be the best at his position at 32 years old.

Pro Football Focus has just one offensive tackle ranked ahead of Williams going into the 2021 NFL season. Williams is ranked No. 2, David Bakhtiari of the Green Bay Packers is No. 1.

"While his pass protection was strong, it was his performance in Kyle Shanahan’s wide zone rushing attack that really solidifies his spot here," PFF's Anthony Treash wrote. "Williams earned a career-high 91.8 run-blocking grade and laid down more big-time and positively graded blocks than any other tackle in a season during the PFF era (since 2006)."

Williams finished the season with a 91.8 overall grade, which was the best among all offensive tackles. That was after missing all of the 2019 season for Washington due to a cancerous growth and disputes with the franchise.

The 49ers crossed off their main goal this offseason when they signed Williams to a record-breaking six-year, $138.06 million contract. They swayed him to stay in the Bay Area instead of signing with the Kansas City Chiefs and protecting Patrick Mahomes.

Whether it's protecting Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance, Williams is here stay and is expected to be a top offensive lineman for the 49ers for many years to come.

