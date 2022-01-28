49ers' Trent Williams questionable for NFC Championship Game

Williams listed as questionable for NFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- The final verdict could go all the way up until 90 minutes before kickoff.

All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams took part the walk-though portion of practice on Friday. As his teammates began going through stretching and warmups for the team's hourlong practice, Williams was seen slowly off the field and into the weight room.

Williams is listed as questionable for the team's NFC Championship Game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. He is hobbled with a right ankle sprain that he sustained Saturday night in the 49ers' 13-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.

Coach Kyle Shanahan declined to say whether Williams has a high-ankle sprain. But quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo might have unwittingly revealed the nature of Williams' injury later when speaking with the media.

"Those high ankles are never a fun thing," said Garoppolo, who missed multiple games with a similar injury last season.

Williams has battled injuries in recent weeks. He sat out the team's Week 18 game against the Rams with an elbow injury. The team took that decision up until the deadline to list their inactive players. Shanahan expects something similar on Sunday.

"It's going to be like it was three weeks ago," Shanahan said on Friday. "I feel the same way as I did at the beginning of the week. He came out for walk-through today, and Trent is adamant that he's going. He was the last time, too.

"I believe Trent when he says he's going to do everything he can to play, and so I'd be surprised if he doesn't. But I was surprised last time. I was also surprised he was able to finish the game against Green Bay. Hopefully, his mindset is how his body reacts on Sunday. We know it would help us a lot, but if not, we'll deal with it."

49ers injury report

Questionable: LT Trent Williams (ankle), RB Jeff Wilson (ankle)

Rams injury report

Doubtful: OL Joe Noteboom (chest)

Questionable: WR Van Jefferson (knee), S Taylor Rapp (concussion)

