49ers' Trent Williams punishes Falcons lineman on Kyle Juszczyk touchdown

Trent Williams bullies Falcons D-lineman on Juice's TD run

When a touchdown is scored, all eyes immediately turn to the person who scored it.

But when 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk scored his first rushing touchdown of the 2021 NFL season during the 49ers’ 31-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, it was hard to miss Trent Williams.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound tackle’s explosive block on Juice’s run had people talking.

NFL insider Brian Baldinger was impressed with the 49ers’ blocking overall.

.@49ers blocking from everyone up front was the difference in this game. Individually and as a group. This is how you run to the playoffs. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/IxOtpXFHvy — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) December 20, 2021

Juszczyk also talked about Williams’ block after the win.

Even though his focus was on the end zone, Juszczyk wasn’t surprised with Williams’ monstrous block.



"I didn't necessarily see exactly what Trent did,” Juszczyk told reporters on Sunday. “I saw a massive hole, but we've ran that play probably 12 times in the last two years. We scored like four touchdowns on it, and it's not a highlight for me. I promise it's a highlight for Trent Williams and Laken Tomlinson. Those two have absolutely teed off on people every time we run that play, and it's just a testament to them. They're two very special blockers, and they can do some really special things that you don't see from a lot of offensive linemen."

George Kittle is also used to Williams’ bully-blocking efforts, and warned anyone up against him.

"I'm cognizant of it,” Kittle said. “You can kind of feel it when there's just a giant hole where the C gap or B gap should be. And it's just Trent Williams looking at a guy, like laughing at him. It's pretty awesome. You definitely feel it. And when Trent's rolling, too, like you can feel his energy in the huddle, for sure.

"I think Trent's very much like Jeff Wilson [Jr.], -- he just kind of goes to that dark space, and the only thing different is that Trent Williams is 300 pounds. He can throw you over a building. So good luck to anybody that has to go against him when he's feeling it, which is always."

