49ers' Trent Williams has perfect reaction to Russell Wilson trade

Russell Wilson has been a pain to deal with for NFC teams throughout the years, but one opponent in particular was especially excited to see him leave the conference.

49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams spoke for many 49ers fans when he expressed sarcastic remorse after Wilson was traded from the Seahawks to the Broncos on Tuesday in a blockbuster.

“So sad to see you leave the NFC West,” Williams wrote in an Instagram reply under a post from the NFL account.

Williams added that Wilson will “not be missed,” with the tears of joy emoji.

The 49ers’ struggles against the Seahawks with Wilson at the helm have been well-documented. The 33-year-old quarterback owns a 16-4 regular-season record against San Francisco, dating back nearly a decade. He has a 100.2 quarterback rating and a 65 percent completion percentage against the 49ers.

Of course, there also was the 2013 NFC Championship Game, where Wilson’s Seahawks bested the 49ers en route to a Super Bowl. Then, from 2014 to 2018, the Seahawks won 10 straight games over the 49ers.

Wilson also leaves the Seahawks on a four-game win streak against the 49ers, dating back to the 2020 season. Even though the Seahawks finished last in the NFC West last year, they beat the 49ers twice.

Suffice it to say, Williams and the 49ers are glad to see the Seahawks in rebuild mode — and probably even happier that they won’t have to gameplan for Wilson twice a season anymore.

