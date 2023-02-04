49ers' Trent Williams not retiring, confirms he's playing in 2023 'for sure'

Trent Williams isn't retiring, 'for sure' playing in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There did not seem to be a whole lot of doubt when 49ers All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams answered the question.

Now, there’s no doubt.

Williams told media at the Pro Bowl festivities on Saturday in Las Vegas that he definitely is returning for another season with the 49ers.

"Yeah, for sure," Williams said. “Next year, the year after. I'm under contract until I'm 39 (years old).”

On Tuesday, Williams said he was taking things one day at a time when asked if he was thinking about retiring.

“Nah, it's a long season, having two long seasons back-to-back, it does get pretty grueling for a 34-year-old guy like myself," Williams admitted. "You do kind of think about what's life like after football.”

On Saturday, Williams joked, “I think I didn't understand the question.”

Williams said he did not know how much longer he could play at such a high level.

“I’m really just taking it one day at a time. There ain't a lot of future to look forward to, so I might as well live in the present."

Coach Kyle Shanahan said a day later that he was not alarmed about the possibility of Williams retiring.

“I know Trent loves football,” Shanahan said. “I know it's very hard at his age, in any situation to do what you do for that long and come up short, but I'd be really surprised if Trent wasn't fired up in a few weeks.”

In 2021, Williams and the 49ers agreed to six year, $138.06 million contract. He is scheduled to make $20.25 million in salary and bonuses in 2023.

