49ers' Trent Williams in motion is frightening sight for Packers

It's probably not a great sign when your best offensive highlight comes from your left tackle.

Trent Williams went viral in the first half of the 49ers' NFC Divisional Round Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field when he ran from one end of the offensive line to the other, immediately throwing a vicious block.

Keep your head on a swivel when Trent Williams is in motion ðŸ˜® pic.twitter.com/CR7pH6tw9v — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 23, 2022

Williams is widely viewed as the best offensive lineman in the NFL and has gone viral numerous times for huge blocks against defensive opponents.

The absolute last thing a defensive lineman -- or any human for that matter -- wants to see is a six-foot-five, 320-pound left tackle charging full-speed at them.

Just imagine the possibilities with the ball in his hands ...