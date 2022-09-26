49ers' Trent Williams to miss at least month with high ankle sprain

How 49ers will adjust with Williams expected to miss month originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers expect to be without the services of All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams for at least one month.

Williams sustained a high right ankle sprain in the second half of the 49ers’ 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos. On Monday, he was still experiencing significant swelling, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

“High ankles, for everyone, are usually four to six (weeks),” Shanahan said on a conference call with Bay Area reporters.

“But sometimes it can be sooner, sometimes it could be longer. It’s too early to tell.”

After Williams left the game, second-year offensive lineman Jaylon Moore entered and played seven snaps. Moore allowed a sack and a quarterback hit on four pass-blocking plays, according to Pro Football Focus.

Colton McKivitz entered the game at left tackle and played 11 snaps. He yielded one hurry in 10 pass-blocking snaps.

The 49ers expect Daniel Brunskill to return to practice this week from a hamstring injury. Brunskill sustained the injury in the 49ers’ first preseason game. He has been inactive for the 49ers’ first three regular-season games. Shanahan said Brunskill likely will return to one of the team’s interior offensive-line positions.

Shanahan said he expects McKivitz to play left tackle in place of Williams. McKivitz sustained an ankle injury during practice last week, which is why the 49ers initially went with Moore on Sunday night.

