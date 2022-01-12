49ers' Trent Williams intends to play vs. Cowboys after missing Rams game

49ers' Williams intends to play vs. Cowboys with elbow brace originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trent Williams isn't about to miss his first playoff game for the 49ers.

The left tackle missed the 49ers' make-or-break season finale against the Los Angeles Rams with an elbow injury and did not practice Wednesday.

But ESPN's Ed Werder spoke with Williams and said the 49ers star "intends" to play Sunday when San Francisco faces the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round with the help of a brace.

I spoke to #Niners left tackle Trent Williams, who missed practice today and last weekâ€™s game against the #Rams with an elbow injury. He made it clear he intends to play Sunday against the #Cowboys, believing a brace and adrenaline will offset any remaining issues with the elbow. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 12, 2022

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Williams was improving even though he didn't practice Wednesday.

"Trent is better today than he was on Sunday," Shanahan said. "We're still hoping he'll be ready for Sunday."

Colton McKivitz stepped in for Williams on Sunday vs the Rams and acquitted himself well. Shanahan said the plan was to alternate between McKivitz and rookie Jaylon Moore but the way the game unfolded led the 49ers to stick with McKivitz.

While McKivitz played well vs. the Rams, Williams has been the best tackle in football this season and the 49ers will need him when they go up against a fierce Cowboys pass rush led by Demarcus Lawrence, Micah Parsons and Randy Gregory.

Williams might not be 100 percent come Sunday, but it doesn't sound like there is any chance he won't be protecting Jimmy Garoppolo's blind side in Dallas.

