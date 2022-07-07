49ers' Trent Williams has great reaction to joining Madden NFL's 99 Club

49ers' Williams has great reaction to joining Madden NFL's 99 Club originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Welcome to the 99 Club, Trent Williams.

The San Francisco 49ers star tackle will have a 99 overall rating in "Madden NFL 23," making him the first offensive lineman in the history of the EA Sports video game franchise to earn the elusive rating.

Longtime NFL running back Adrian Peterson, who played with Williams in college at Oklahoma and in the pros in Washington, shared a video on Wednesday of the lineman being surprised with the honor. The nine-time Pro Bowler was all smiles as he opened a gift box from EA Sports that appeared to contain a trophy and necklace.

Awesome stuff.

Williams is no stranger to making history at his position. The former No. 4 overall pick became the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history when he inked a six-year, $138.06 million deal with the 49ers last offseason. Now, in addition to signing the richest contract among O-linemen, he owns the highest Madden rating as well.

Fans can play as the 49ers with a 99-overall-rated Williams when "Madden NFL 23" is released on Friday, Aug. 19.

