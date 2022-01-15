49ers' Trent Williams felt he 'let team down' with Week 18 absence

Williams felt he was 'letting team down' by missing 49ers-Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trent Williams will be back on the field Sunday in the 49ers' NFC Wild Card Game clash with the Dallas Cowboys.

The league’s highest-rated player according to Pro Football Focus took it down to the wire in Week 18, wanting to be able to play in the club’s regular-season finale. Williams did not feel healthy enough to protect himself and Jimmy Garoppolo after injuring his elbow on the sixth snap of the game in Week 17.

Watching the game from the sidelines was very difficult for Williams, who lost his voice from all the yelling he did. His scratchy voice still was apparent on Thursday when he spoke to the media.

“I think I took a lot of it personally,” Williams said. “I thought that if I didn’t have this stupid injury, I could be out there helping my team and putting us in a better position, not knowing if I would have even made a difference at that time but that is just how I felt.

“It sucked sitting and nursing an injury watching your brothers fight for the season. I felt like I let my team down.”

Williams explained the roller coaster of the game did not ease his nerves, especially when the team found themselves in a 17-point deficit in the first half. The newly named AP All-Pro thought the 49ers' season might be over.

The nine-time Pro Bowler went on to further explain that he did as much as he could from the bench, offering tips to his teammates who were playing in the game. Not being able to have a physical impact though, was the most difficult part of the experience.

Williams’ feeling of responsibility to help his team is evident throughout the locker room. Kyle Shanahan knows how intangibles like that type of attitude can reverberate throughout the team with a vert positive effect.

“It’s huge,” Shanahan said on Friday. “I think guys put a lot of pressure on themselves and it’s really tough to get up for these games every week. Those guys don’t want to let each other down but sometimes your body won’t allow it, especially as you get here towards the end.

“I knew how hard that was for Trent, it was hard for all those guys. That’s why those guys were as excited as anybody that we won, because I know they want to come back and help us get through these playoffs.”

Williams was not on the final injury report for the 49ers' wild-card matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. This means the left tackle will not have to endure another game from the sidelines which he views as a blessing.

"There were definitely a lot of emotions,” Williams said. “It’s not anything I want to relive any time soon.”

