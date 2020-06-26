Trent Williams hasn't been on a lot of successful teams in his NFL career. Over a 10-year career, Washington had just three winning records with Williams out at tackle.

After missing all of the 2019 season, Williams was traded to the 49ers in April for two draft picks, as San Francisco needed to replace Joe Staley, who announced his retirement on the same day the trade was completed. After seeing the 49ers make a Super Bowl run a season ago, Williams simply is happy to be part of the organization's culture.

"I say this all the time: It was an attractive destination, not just because of Kyle and the quarterback (Jimmy Garoppolo), of course, but they don't need me to win," Williams explained on the 49ers' virtual State of the Franchise event. "I think that's pretty evident. They went to the biggest game that our league has last year without me on the roster.

"To me, it gives me the chance to come in and not feel like the world is on my shoulders and I have to do everything, I'm just a small piece of the puzzle to a well-tuned machine."

Williams also elaborated on his relationship with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who was Williams' offensive coordinator in Washington from 2011-2013.

"We just always had a real close relationship," Williams continued. "Even when he left, when he went to Cleveland and Atlanta, we always kept in touch. We talked about reuniting the day he left his office in Washington, and it was spoken into existence."

Williams is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and might even be an upgrade from the franchise icon Staley, who manned the left tackle spot for the past 12 seasons.

Garoppolo can continue to rest easy at night knowing his blindside will continue to be protected by one of the best in the game.

49ers' Trent Williams explains 'real close' Kyle Shanahan relationship originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area