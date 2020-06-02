Trent Williams has been named to seven Pro Bowls, but hasn't exactly played with a lot of championship-caliber quarterbacks. Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins were the closest thing Williams got to consistent quarterback play during his nine seasons in Washington.

The 49ers acquired Williams in April for a pair of draft picks, hoping the left tackle can return to his previous form after missing all of last season due to a holdout and failed physical. While joining NFL Media's Ian Rapoport on his podcast Monday, Williams expressed his excitement to block for 49ers' signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo.

"I think Jimmy G is awesome," Williams said on "RapSheet + Friends." "I think he has proven that he's a quarterback you can win with. In this league, it's just hard to find.

"Having a quarterback that you know is gonna make the right read, the right throw, that has to allow Kyle (Shanahan), a chance to sleep at night."

Williams has played in just two playoff games in his NFL career, and recognizes the importance of quality quarterback play for a team to be successful.

"From being in my position, not having a lot of success in the league, having a good quarterback and having a kind of musical chairs back there, I know the importance of it. So I'm extremely happy just to be part of an offense that really don't need me to win. I (just) add to it."

After years of residing in NFL purgatory, Williams now has the opportunity to compete for a championship and help the 49ers take the next step and try to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to the Bay Area.

Garoppolo has been pretty quiet throughout the offseason, but it's hard to imagine he doesn't feel the same way about having Williams defend his blindside in 2020.

49ers' Trent Williams excited to play with 'awesome' Jimmy Garoppolo originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area