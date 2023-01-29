49ers' Trent Williams ejected for slamming Eagles' K'Von Wallace to ground

Williams ejected after slamming Eagles' Wallace to ground originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As the 49ers' frustrating NFC Championship Game came to a close Sunday, tensions boiled over on the field.

San Francisco wideout Deebo Samuel and Philadelphia Eagles safety K'Von Wallace got into an on-field confrontation during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field, which lasted a little too long for 49ers left tackle Trent Williams' liking.

As Wallace and Samuel shared words helmet to helmet, Williams grabbed Wallace by the horse collar and forcefully slammed him to the ground.

Both Wallace and Williams were ejected from the game, which the 49ers lost 31-7.

The Eagles advanced to Super Bowl LVII with the win and will face the winner of Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs-Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship Game.