49ers' Trent Williams, Dre Greenlaw fined for NFC Championship Game actions

Greenlaw, Williams fined for unnecessary roughness vs. Eagles

The 49ers' NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles might sting a little bit more for San Francisco stars Trent Williams and Dre Greenlaw, as both were dealt hefty fines by the NFL on Saturday for separate transgressions.

Greenlaw was fined $10,430 for unnecessary roughness in the fourth quarter, when the linebacker attempted to punch the ball out of Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell's grasp after the play was over.

The 15-yard penalty gave Philadelphia a first down at the 49ers' 14-yard line, and the Eagles were able to kick a field goal three plays later to make the final score 31-7.

Williams was fined $12,731 for an unnecessary roughness penalty of his own later in the fourth quarter. The left tackle slammed K'Von Wallace to the ground as the Eagle safety got into it with 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel, resulting in both Williams and Wallace being ejected from the game. Wallace was not fined by the NFL.

Greenlaw's latest fine marks his third fine of the 2022 NFL season for a total of $31,648. The linebacker was fined $10,609 for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in Week 10, then again for a late hit against Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott in the NFC Divisional Playoff.

Williams hadn't been fined for in-game actions during his 13-year NFL career until Saturday, though he did have to pay the league $7,875 in 2012 for punching then-Seattle Seahawk and future 49ers teammate Richard Sherman after a wild-card playoff game.

