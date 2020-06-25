49ers' Trent Williams could excel as two-way player, Kyle Shanahan says

The "crushing" news that Joe Staley was forced into retirement quickly turned into a best-case scenario this offseason for coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers.

If the 49ers were going to lose their popular All-Decade left tackle due to health concerns, it could not have worked out any better than the scenario that developed. The 49ers acquired seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams in a draft-day trade from Washington for a fifth-round pick this year and a third-round pick in 2021.

"When a guy like Trent can just randomly be available like that, that was the first draft pick we made when we were in Washington, and to be with Trent as a rookie, he was as talented as any player we've been around," Shanahan said during the 49ers' virtual State of the Franchise event on 49ers.com.

[49ERS INSIDER PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]





Shanahan was the offensive coordinator in Washington under his father, Mike, in 2010 when the organization selected Williams with the No. 4 overall pick.

Williams, who turns 32 on July 19, is listed at 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, and is so athletically gifted that Shanahan said he believes he is capable of playing defensive tackle -- as well as just about any position on a basketball court.

"He's a guy I truly believe can play three-technique in this league if he wanted to," Shanahan said. "If he goes to the basketball court, he's going to play point guard as well as he can play center. He is that type of athlete."

Throughout his NFL coaching career, Shanahan has been with some of the best left tackles in the game, including Joe Thomas (Cleveland), Duane Brown (Houston), along with Staley and, now, Williams for the second time.

"I've been with some real good ones, and to lose one like Joe was crushing," Shanahan said. "He had to do it. It wasn't something he could really have much of a choice on. It was the right decision for him and his family. But he's a player who's very hard to replace."

Story continues

[RELATED: 49ers' Super Bowl goal for 2020 is obvious, coach Kyle Shanahan says]

Staley had unique athletic gifts, too. Staley finished sixth in the 200 meter dash in the state of Michigan as a high-school senior. He earned scholarship to Central Michigan as a tight end.

The 49ers' complex offense places a lot of emphasis on the athleticism of offensive linemen to execute their assignments on outside zone runs plays.

"Whenever you can deal with O-linemen like that, who have that type of athletic ability and some size, it's a huge advantage in our game," Shanahan said.

49ers' Trent Williams could excel as two-way player, Kyle Shanahan says originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area