49ers' Trent Williams carted off twice vs. Seahawks, has elbow injury

49ers' Williams leaves on cart twice, dealing with elbow injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trent Williams was carted off the field twice during the 49ers' game vs. the Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on Sunday.

Trent Williams just left on a cart. That is NOT good — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) October 3, 2021

While Williams returned in the fourth quarter from cramping after his initial injury, he later suffered an elbow injury upon his return that appeared to be more serious.

Now Trent Williams heading to the locker room on a cart a second time — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) October 3, 2021

The 49ers losing their All-Pro left tackle for any sort of period is not ideal, as rookie Jaylon Moore subbed in for Williams upon his exit.

The 49ers trailed the Seahawks 28-13 late in the fourth quarter when Williams left the game for the second time.