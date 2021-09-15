49ers' Trent Williams bullying Lions exemplified on tape, PFF grade

49ers' Williams bullying Lions exemplified on tape, PFF grade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' record-setting investment in left tackle Trent Williams is paying off already.

Earlier this offseason, San Francisco signed the star offensive lineman to a six-year, $138.06 million contract extension. Notoriously one of the best left tackles in the game, Williams maintained his reputation with a dominant performance against the Detroit Lions in Week 1.

It should come as no surprise that Williams graded out so high after watching him bully Lions' defensive lineman all afternoon.

The 49ers rushed for only 131 yards on the ground, which for them, is a modest number. Leaning more on the passing game, it was Williams' protection of Garoppolo (17-of-25 passing, 314 yards, 1 TD, 1 sack) that proved to be the most important.

