49ers' Trent Williams bullying Lions exemplified on tape, PFF grade
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
49ers' Williams bullying Lions exemplified on tape, PFF grade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The 49ers' record-setting investment in left tackle Trent Williams is paying off already.
Earlier this offseason, San Francisco signed the star offensive lineman to a six-year, $138.06 million contract extension. Notoriously one of the best left tackles in the game, Williams maintained his reputation with a dominant performance against the Detroit Lions in Week 1.
PFF’s top-graded tackle in Week 1 (92.2). #49ers https://t.co/cFLHAsZl6o
— Jeff Deeney (@PFF_Jeff) September 14, 2021
It should come as no surprise that Williams graded out so high after watching him bully Lions' defensive lineman all afternoon.
RELATED: Kittle lauds Lance, identifies 49ers' edge in NFC West
The 49ers rushed for only 131 yards on the ground, which for them, is a modest number. Leaning more on the passing game, it was Williams' protection of Garoppolo (17-of-25 passing, 314 yards, 1 TD, 1 sack) that proved to be the most important.