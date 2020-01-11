49ers' Trent Taylor looks to return in spring after five surgeries

SANTA CLARA -- After undergoing five surgeries that kept him out for the entire 2019 season, 49ers receiver Trent Taylor told NBC Sports Bay Area he hopes to be ready to go by OTAs in the spring.

Taylor looked to be in line to have a breakout season before a fracture in his foot sidelined him during training camp. Following a proactive surgery to "get ahead" of the injury, he felt healthy enough to start working out again. Unfortunately for Taylor, the area around his foot became irritated and pushed back his return.

After having his second surgery following the irritation, Taylor dealt with further complications involving an infection. Three further surgeries that included antibiotics placed near the infection site finally have the receiver back at the facility but in a walking boot and on crutches for now.

Taylor's final surgery was performed on January 2, 2020, and the receiver says the "bone looks good" which has him expecting a return for OTAs. Taylor added that time off the field has been rough but he's trying to look on the bright side.

"It could always be worse," Taylor said.

Taylor will be watching the 49ers play the Vikings from a suite in the tower at Levi's Stadium as George Kittle did while sitting out in Weeks 10 and 11.

