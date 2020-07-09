49ers' Trent Taylor looks healthy, making explosive cuts in workout video

The 49ers already have dealt with two unfortunate injuries to their receiving corps this offseason in Deebo Samuel's broken foot and Richie James' fractured wrist. There could be a silver lining to this summer's injury bug, though.

Trent Taylor looks strong and healthy on his surgically repaired right foot. This could be huge for Kyle Shanahan's offense and the development of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Taylor sustained a Jones fracture -- the same injury as Samuel -- in training camp last year and never fully recovered. He wound up having to undergo five surgeries and missed the entire 2019 season. But in a recent workout video with teammate George Kittle, Taylor looks back to the player that quickly became a favorite target of Garoppolo's in 2017.

George Kittle & Trent Taylor looking great out there. The footwork is on point for both. 👀



The 5-foot-8 slot receiver was the perfect comfort blanket for Garoppolo after he took over the starting QB job. Garoppolo completed 17 of his 20 pass attempts to Taylor for 191 yards in 2017, and had a 102.3 QB rating when targeting the slippery receiver.

Taylor's stats took a tumble in 2018 with Garoppolo sidelined. Fellow receiver Kendrick Bourne believes that's about to change this season.

Before Taylor went down in camp last season, 49ers coaches had high hopes for him. Really high. He looked so good, several believed he was headed for the Pro Bowl in his third season.

"Several S.F. coaches believed he was headed for a Pro Bowl campaign at this time a year ago, and having former Patriots and Broncos star Wes Welker as his position coach and role model doesn't hurt," NFL Media's Mike Silver said back in May.

Even if Taylor isn't a star or Pro Bowl receiver, he's proved his value and chemistry with Garoppolo when on the field. Every quarterback has their guy where they can feel their energy on the field. It's an invisible, invaluable bond.

Taylor could be that guy for Garoppolo, only making this offense that much more explosive.

