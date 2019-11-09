49ers' Trent Taylor likely out for 2019 season after suffering setback

SANTA CLARA - After multiple complications with his injured foot, it appears that 49ers receiver Trent Taylor will not be returning to the field in 2019.

Taylor's original surgery on his fractured fifth metatarsal was performed in early August with the hopes of a return early in the season. What was originally predicted as a four-to-six week recovery has turned into a process that would test the emotional mettle of anyone, let alone a professional athlete.

"It's just, it's been unfortunate as a guy could have," Coach Kyle Shanahan said on Saturday. "I know he's pretty upset about it, but you know, that's why I don't expect him back this year but I know he'll be back here next year and we are very glad he will be."

Taylor has dealt with too much of Murphy's Law after a rookie campaign that showed so much promise. Jimmy Garoppolo arrived in the building in late 2017 and quickly developed a chemistry with the Louisiana Tech product.

In 2018, Taylor battled his way through recovery from back surgery most of the season, not feeling like himself in speed or agility. Finally, in 2019 after an offseason where he didn't feel the restrictions of his injuries, he was set for a comeback. Then an unfortunate series of events sidelined the receiver again.

"You do a surgery, you hope it takes about four weeks," Shanahan said. "His bone did heal, which was good, but the stuff around it got very irritated from a screw he had in there, so we had to do the surgery over again, which would have been another four weeks, which gave him a chance to be back.

"Then after the second surgery, two weeks into it, when they take the cast off to put a new one on just to see how it was, it was infected. So, they had to start that over again. So, once he had the setback for the second surgery, he was just going to go until Week 8 instead of Week 4. Once the infection happened, then he realty got behind the eight ball on that."

Taylor can now take time to recover without the pressure of needing to be back on the field this season although there is no place he'd rather be.

