49ers to travel most miles in NFL in 2021, ahead of Seahawks

49ers eclipse Seahawks for most travel miles in '21 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers released their schedule on Wednesday, pushing us closer to the reality of the 2021 NFL season.

Now that we have a good glimpse at the slate San Francisco will face, we also know they’re going to get a lot of air miles. The team will travel over 28,000 miles round-trip between destinations, according to ESPN. The Seahawks will travel the second-most miles.

Almost forgot these. More important than total travel miles: pic.twitter.com/IetnrRjMYd — Brian Burke (@bburkeESPN) May 13, 2021

Here’s the team’s 17-game schedule for the 2021 regular season:

In the first two weeks, the 49ers head to Detroit and Philadelphia then travel back to Santa Clara. Then, they head to Phoenix, Ariz. and have a bye week in Week 6.

As time goes on throughout the season and overlooking the schedule, it appears there’s a lot of back-and-forth traveling across the country with a lot of consecutive stops on the east coast. The 49ers could eliminate some of their miles by staying on the east coast for a week, like they did last year at The Greenbrier in West Virginia.

Let’s hope they don’t get homesick.

At least this season they don’t have to worry about needing to host their home games elsewhere and it appears all stadiums will be able to host fans at some capacity.

Last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 49ers were forced to play three of eight home games in Arizona at Phoenix Stadium following Santa Clara County’s ban on no-contact sports through the beginning of January.

