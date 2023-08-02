49ers training camp: Stock up and stock down after Day 6

The 49ers on Tuesday wrapped up their sixth practice of training camp and their second session in pads. They’ll take Wednesday off, so that gives us a chance to take account which players stocks have risen during the first part of camp, and which players stocks have fallen.

It’s been difficult to find a ton of players who aren’t playing well in camp. Most reports out of Santa Clara have included high praise for the team’s stars and some other under-the-radar players.

For this stock update we’re focused mostly on which players’ stocks went up, but there’s one group that’s seen its stock plummet through the early days of training camp.

Here’s our first 49ers training camp stock watch:

Stock up: DL Javon Kinlaw

Kinlaw got on the right track this offseason by staying healthy and getting in great shape. He drew a ton of attention for his performances without pads on. More importantly though he continued to impress when the pads came on and the hitting started. Kinlaw still has some climbing to do to prove himself as a regular interior piece for San Francisco, but the early returns have been excellent.

Stock up: Quarterbacks

There was big-time disaster potential for the 49ers QBs in the first couple weeks of practice. Instead this have been mostly steady. Brock Purdy was cleared for the start of camp which is a huge win for him. Trey Lance and Sam Darnold are locked in a battle for the backup QB job with both players settling in to have more consistent performances with the pads on. Things certainly aren’t perfect after six days, but so far the team’s plan looks like it’s working.

Stock up: RB Tyrion Davis-Price

The 49ers RB room might be really, really good. Davis-Price was an afterthought by the end of last season, but he’s shined in the early days of camp. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and offensive line coach/run game coordinator Chris Foerster have both heaped praise on the second-year back. Shanahan said Davis-Price took a leap in his second camp, which paves the way for him to have a role in the offense if he keeps playing at a high level.

Stock up: LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

In a crowded linebacker room, McCrary-Ball has emerged as a real contender for the starting Sam LB spot to replace Azeez Al-Shaair. Oren Burks is also in the mix there, but the fact it’s McCrary-Ball getting first-team reps over veteran Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles or rookie draft picks Dee Winters and Jalen Graham is definitely noteworthy. Don’t be surprised if the second-year UDFA winds up on the roster with a real defensive role.

Stock up: CB D'Shawn Jamison

Jamison is one of this year’s undrafted rookies who’s shined in camp. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk mentioned Jamison as one of the young DBs who caught his eye, and general manager John Lynch backed up Aiyuk’s praise by indicating that Jamison has earned more opportunities on defense. He was a productive kick returner in college, which may also help him carve out a roster spot in an uncertain CB room.

Stock up: WR Deebo Samuel

This isn’t to indicate that Samuel was ever on the verge of losing his spot in the offense or anything. He’s one of their most important players. However, the reviews on him from camp so far have been glowing following a year where he struggled out of the gates. A slimmer, more focused Samuel has some people wondering if a repeat of his 2021 campaign is on the horizon. A star player’s stock is now back up where it’s supposed to be.

Stock down: Defensive ends

The 49ers pass rush is supposed to be the biggest strength on their defense. Some early tumult at defensive end has thrown their ability to get to the quarterback off the edge into question. Nick Bosa is still holding out amid contract negotiations. Austin Bryant and Robert Beal Jr. have both missed time. Drake Jackson hasn’t been as consistently good as the 49ers might like, and Clelin Ferrell made waves by hitting Purdy’s arm as he was getting ready to throw. Things will look much better once this group is healthy and Bosa is in the building, but through six days of camp it’s been ugly at a vital position.

