49ers training camp starts July 26, includes joint Broncos practices

The 49ers will open training camp at their Santa Clara practice facility on July 26, the NFL announced Monday.

The club's first practice is slated for Saturday, July 27. The veterans and rookies are scheduled to report on the same date.

Team president Al Guido announced this month that the 49ers would have more open practices for the general public. Dates and times of those practices will be announced in the near future.

Here is the schedule of important dates for the 49ers in training camp and beyond:

Monday, July 15: Deadline for any club to sign franchise player (49ers, Robbie Gould) to a multi-year contract, 1 p.m. PT.

Friday, July 26: Reporting date for veterans and rookies in Santa Clara.

Saturday, July 27: First practice of training camp.

Monday, July 29: First padded practice of training camp.

Saturday, Aug. 10: Exhibition game vs. Dallas Cowboys, Levi's Stadium, 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 16: Joint practice with Denver Broncos in Englewood, Colorado, TBA.

Saturday, Aug. 17: Joint practice with Denver in Englewood, Colorado, TBA.

Monday, Aug. 19: Exhibition game at Denver, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24: Exhibition game at Kansas City Chiefs, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 29: Exhibition game vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Levi's Stadium, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31: Prior to 1 p.m. PT, all NFL teams must reduce rosters to maximum of 53 players.

Sunday, Sept. 1: Claiming period for players placed on waivers at final roster reduction, 9 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 1: Teams can establish 10-player practice squads, approximately 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29: NFL trade deadline, 1 p.m. (PT).

Tuesday, Nov. 12: Deadline for a franchise player to sign one-year tender with club in order to be eligible to play this season, 1 p.m. (PT).



























