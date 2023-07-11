49ers training camp: Most interesting battles and positions to watch

Despite a lack of open starting jobs on the 49ers roster heading into training camp, there will be plenty of intrigue when the team takes the field in late July to begin their preparations for the 2023 season.

There will be rookies added to the mix, some key reserve roles up for grabs, and one or two open starting spots. While the urgency is different for some positions and roles, these are the battles and groups we’re going to watch closest to open camp:

Backup QB

It appears Brock Purdy has the starting QB spot locked up once he’s healthy. The backup QB job is therefore the battle to watch. Trey Lance and Sam Darnold should both get plenty of opportunities to earn that backup job, and potentially the starting spot for the season opener depending on Purdy’s availability out of the gate. Both QBs are immensely talented so it should be one of the most fun aspects of camp for San Francisco this year.

Sam LB

Azeez Al-Shaair’s exit in free agency left open the third LB spot for the 49ers when they’re in their base defense. The Sam LB isn’t on the field a ton with defenses becoming more versatile in their personnel groupings, but it’s still a key spot in run situations and for controlling the middle of the field. The fun thing about the SLB battle is that any one of Oren Burks, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Curtis Robinson, Dee Winters or Jalen Graham could land the gig. There’s a lot to sort out in the second level for the 49ers’ defensive coaching staff.

Kicker

We are HERE, baby! But seriously, there are two kickers on the roster. That doesn’t mean a battle is taking place though. Zane Gonzalez is at best insurance for third-round pick Jake Moody in case Moody forgets how to kick footballs once training camp starts. Gonzalez may also be a trade chip for San Francisco if he performs well in camp, something Matt Maiocco pointed out on the 49ers Talk podcast. It’ll still be interesting to see whether Moody is as good as advertised, and to see whether Gonzalez can revive his NFL career after missing all of last season.

Starting DE opposite Nick Bosa

Second-year DE Drake Jackson is the favorite to start on the opposite side of Nick Bosa. The 49ers selected him in the second round of the 2022 draft in hopes he’d become a star on an already strong defensive line. Jackson’s rookie year ended with five healthy scratches in the last six games, which puts a question mark over him going into camp. Aside from Jackson, Clelin Ferrell, Austin Bryant and Robert Beal Jr. all figure to be in the mix while the club figures out how best to generate a pass rush on the side Bosa isn’t on.

Safety

There’s a chance third-round rookie Ji’Ayir Brown turns the starting free safety into a battle, but the intriguing thing to watch will be if/how the 49ers deploy him in a non-starting role. New defensive coordinator Steve Wilks could make some significant changes in San Francisco’s secondary by utilizing a versatile player like Brown in various roles. Veteran defensive back Myles Hartsfield is also capable of taking on a number of jobs on defense and has experience playing for Wilks. His presence could also catalyze a change in how the 49ers use their safeties.

Backup TE

The 49ers haven’t had a ton of success adding a difference-making tight end behind George Kittle. For now the job belongs to Charlie Woerner, but he and fellow veteran Ross Dwelley don’t provide much as pass catchers. That’s where draft picks Cameron Latu and Brayden Willis come in. They both have upside as all-around TEs, but the extent of that upside won’t be known until they put pads on and get live reps. There’s a chance one of them breaks out and gives the 49ers a receiving TE that allows head coach Kyle Shanahan to deploy more multiple TE sets.

Running back

The 49ers RB room and rotation could look pretty different this season. Elijah Mitchell’s health remains a question mark, which could open the door for one of the second-year RBs Tyrion Davis-Price or Jordan Mason to play their way into a significant role. Undrafted rookies Ronald Awatt and Khalan Laborn are also worth watching because of the uncertainty on the roster after McCaffrey.

