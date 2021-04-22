Everyone knows that when the 49ers traded their next three first-round draft picks to move up to No. 3 overall, it was to draft a quarterback. Well, everyone except Kyle Pitts.

Pitts, the Florida tight end who is viewed by some as the top non-quarterback in the draft, heard the news that the 49ers had moved up to No. 3 and immediately thought it might be fore him.

“Is it a QB or is it me?” Pitts asked in a text to his position coach, according to ESPN.

Although pairing Pitts with George Kittle would make for a phenomenal couple of tight ends, the question was rather silly. Of course the 49ers were trading up for a quarterback. Pitts may well be the best tight end prospect ever to come out of college football, and he still wouldn’t be worth trading three first-round picks to draft.

When 49ers traded up, Kyle Pitts thought it might be for him originally appeared on Pro Football Talk