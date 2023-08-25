49ers trade Trey Lance to Cowboys for a fourth-round pick

The 49ers have found a new home for Trey Lance.

They are trading the No. 3 overall pick in 2021 to the Cowboys for a fourth-round draft pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Cowboys will pay Lance's guaranteed salaries of $940,000 for 2023 and $5.3 million for 2024, according to Schefter. Dallas has the right to decide whether to exercise Lance’s fifth-year option for 2025.

The trade of Lance is not surprising. In fact, it was expected after he lost the No. 2 job to Sam Darnold earlier this week.

The destination, though, is.

The Cowboys have Dak Prescott entrenched as their starter, and Cooper Rush is 5-1 over the past two seasons as the starter. Will Grier is the third quarterback but now is expected to be waived with the addition of Lance.

Lance's injuries and the unexpected success of 2022 seventh-round pick Brock Purdy made Lance expendable. He went 2-2 in two seasons in San Francisco, passing for 797 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Lance's four starts are the fewest for a quarterback drafted in the top 5 in the common draft era for the team that drafted him, per Josh Dubow of the Associated Press. Jack Thompson, the third overall pick in 1979, started five games for the Bengals.