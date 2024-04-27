49ers trade up, select Louisville RB Guerendo No. 129 overall originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers had the leading rusher in the NFL last season and two reliable backups.

Each of those running backs is back, so the 49ers had no immediate need.

But with an eye to the future, the 49ers traded up to select running back Isaac Guerendo of Louisville in the fourth round with the No. 129 overall selection. The 49ers dealt away fifth-round selections at Nos. 173 and 176 to the New York Jets to get into position to select him.

Guerendo spent five seasons at Wisconsin before transferring to Louisville for his final season of college football. Over the course of his career, he averaged 6.0 yards per carry. He rushed for 810 yards and 11 touchdowns, while catching 22 passes for 234 yards. His first college start came in Louisville’s bowl game.

Guerendo (6-foot, 221 pounds) ran a blazing time of 4.33 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Guerendo does not figure to be in a position to see any playing time as a rookie. He comes to the 49ers as a distant fourth on the depth chart behind Christian McCaffrey, who finished third in the NFL MVP voting, Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason.

McCaffrey is signed through the 2025 season. Guerendo said he hopes McCaffrey does not get too annoyed with him, as he expects to ask plenty of questions to the All-Pro back.

There could be an opportunity to move up the depth chart a year from now.

49ers 2024 NFL Draft

Round 1 (31): WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida

Round 2 (64): CB Renardo Green, Florida State

Round 3 (86): OL Dominick Puni, Kansas

Round 4 (124): S Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest

Round 4 (129): RB Isaac Guerendo, Louisville

Round 4 (135)

Round 6 (215)

Mitchell enters the final year of his contract. He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent. Mason, whom the 49ers signed as an undrafted free agent in 2022, is scheduled to be a restricted free agent in the spring.

