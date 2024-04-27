49ers trade up in Round 3, select Kansas OL Dominick Puni

After trading down in Round 2, the 49ers traded up in Round 3 to take Kansas offensive lineman Dominick Puni at No. 86 overall.

San Francisco sent the 94th overall pick, and the 132nd overall pick (one of their three Round 4 choices) to the Eagles in exchange for the 86th selection.

Puni spent most of his college career at tackle, but most draft analysts believe he’ll kick inside to guard as a pro. He has the size to play either at 6-5, 313 pounds. The 49ers would be happy for him to become a starter at either spot.

He played in 47 games with 43 starts across six college seasons. Puni began his college career at with four seasons at Central Missouri before transferring to Kansas where he started all 25 games he played. He started 12 games at left guard in 2022 before jumping out to left tackle and starting all 13 games in 2023.

