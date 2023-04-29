Penn State QB Sean Clifford drafted by Green Bay Packers Round 5
Sean Clifford, Penn State's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns, was drafted by Green Bay Packers in Round 5 of the NFL draft.
Sean Clifford, Penn State's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns, was drafted by Green Bay Packers in Round 5 of the NFL draft.
The Packers were looking for a backup QB in the draft.
Here's how to watch the NFL Draft in 2023 on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network for free and streaming TV like Fubo, Sling, YouTube, Hulu and more.
With Aaron Rodgers gone, the Packers invested in a pass catcher.
Marvin Mims is the fifth pass catcher selected in the first two rounds by the Broncos over the past six drafts.
Will Levis wasn't a first-round pick, but many teams in the second round should be interested.
Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Charles McDonald unveils his top 100 players ahead of next Thursday's first round.
The 2023 NFL Draft is almost here. Finally. Celebrate with Charles McDonald's final mock.
Aaron Rodgers is finally a member of the New York Jets.
In Charles McDonald’s penultimate 2023 NFL mock draft, quarterbacks go with the first four overall picks and Will Anderson Jr. becomes the steal of the first round.
D'Andre Swift was expendable for the Lions after they picked Jahmyr Gibbs from Alabama in the first round on Thursday night.
Stetson Bennett comes to the Rams after leading Georgia to national championship wins in 2021 and 2022.
Two teams decided to take a kicker in the middle rounds of the NFL draft.
Here are the five biggest power moves teams made in the NFL Draft.
White was picked by the Patriots at No. 46 on Friday night.
Will Levis had a rough night in the green room, and he didn't come back for a second.
Seattle added seven players in exchange for not having to pay Russell Wilson.
The NASCAR Cup Series makes its yearly trek to the "Monster Mile" at Dover Motor Speedway this weekend.
Hooker dropped to No. 68 after he tore his ACL at the end of the 2022 season.
The 49ers needed a kicker and they invested in one.
The Lions drafted two players in the top-18 that many didn't consider first-round prospects.