Will 49ers’ trade to No. 3 limit other top-10 moves?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Florio
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Every year, more teams seemingly want to trade down than trade up. This year, a major trade up could make it harder for others to do the same.

Peter King’s Football Morning in America column raises the question of whether San Francisco’s major trade from No. 12 to No. 3 will have a chilling effect on other trades in the top 10.

“The 49ers ruined the market by trading two ones to move nine spots,” an unnamed General Manager told King.

In all, the 49ers gave up two first-round picks (2022 and 2023) and a third-round pick, along with the 12th overall pick, to get the third overall selection. But they did that to get a specific player (or one of two, apparently), not a specific slot. Other players or slots aren’t necessarily worth the same amount.

The Dolphins already chased their trade from No. 3 to No. 12 by springing back to No. 6, by giving up a 2022 first-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick. Miami also got a 2021 fifth-rounder from the Eagles. So the Dolphins basically gave up a first-round pick and a one-round, mid-round downgrade to move up six spots.

Does the 49ers’ big move make it harder for other top-10 movement? The last comparable pre-draft trade happened nine years ago, when Washington packaged the sixth overall pick, two future first-rounders, and a second-round pick to move up four spots, to No. 2 in 2012. That didn’t keep other draft-day, top-10 trades from happening.

First, the Vikings and Browns flip-flopped the No. 3 and No. 4 picks, with Minnesota adding only fourth-, fifth-, and seventh-round selections for falling back one spot, so that the Browns could take running back Trent Richardson. Second, the Jaguars moved up two spots that year with Tampa Bay, giving up only a fourth-round pick to climb to No. 5, so that Jacksonville could take receiver Justin Blackmon. Third, the Cowboys moved from No. 14 to No. 6 — eight spots in all — for only an extra second-round pick, so that Dallas could take cornerback Morris Claiborne.

Those trades didn’t seem to be influenced by the premium Washington paid to get quarterback Robert Griffin III. Thus, the premium San Francisco paid to get the first quarterback after Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson arguably shouldn’t influence other movement lower in the top 10, in theory.

Far more relevant to the question of whether teams should give up other draft-weekend lottery tickets in order to move up is the fact that those moves up back in 2012 targeted Robert Griffin III, Trent Richardson, Justin Blackmon, and Morris Claiborne. Although it violates pre-draft media etiquette to point out that a large percentage of the players hopefully drafted and breathless hyped on Thursday night won’t pan out in the NFL, Griffin, Richardson, Blackmon, and Claiborne definitely didn’t pan out in the NFL, especially considering the investments in draft capital that were made to get them.

So maybe it’s better to stay put, and keep as many of your own lottery tickets as possible.

Will 49ers’ trade to No. 3 limit other top-10 moves? originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Browns mock draft watch: Peter King projects a trade up for defensive help

    The Browns give up a 3rd to move up a few spots in the 1st

  • Here’s an interesting P.S. to the Bill Tobin, Mel Kiper feud

    The 27th anniversary landed on Saturday of the memorable moment between former Colts G.M. Bill Tobin and longtime ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper. Roughly a week before that, the player Kiper believed the Colts should have taken shared with Ryen Russillo a story that, if true, makes the entire Tobin-Kiper kerfuffle moot. Quarterback Trent Dilfer [more]

  • San Francisco 49ers 7-round mock draft with trades

    A 7-round mock draft complete with trades for the San Francisco 49ers.

  • Report: Falcons have received calls about Julio Jones

    The Atlanta Falcons reportedly have received calls from teams inquiring about a trade for All-Pro WR Julio Jones.

  • Curry sets NBA record for 3-pointers in a month with 85

    Greeted by more “M-V-P!” chants, Stephen Curry dazzled again in one of the most dominant stretches of his career. Curry scored 37 points and set an NBA record for 3-pointers in a month at 85, leading the Golden State Warriors past the Sacramento Kings 117-113 on Sunday night. “Obviously when I'm out there I definitely feel like I'm the best shooter in the world,” Curry said good-naturedly when asked if he's not the best, who possibly could be.

  • Report: 49ers debating Mac Jones, Trey Lance at No. 3

    The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly narrowed their focus at the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft

  • MLB roundup: Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner allows no hits vs. Braves

    Madison Bumgarner was swarmed by his teammates after pitching seven no-hit innings as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the host Atlanta Braves 7-0 to sweep a doubleheader Sunday afternoon. Bumgarner faced the minimum and only allowed one baserunner on a second-inning error by shortstop Nick Ahmed. Blessed with a 5-0 lead before taking the hill, Bumgarner was aggressive as he threw 73 strikes on 98 pitches.

  • Julio Jones on the move? Falcons may be taking offers for franchise legend

    The Falcons are reportedly getting calls about Julio Jones. Could the team part with a franchise legend?

  • Peter King’s final 2021 NFL mock draft

    Peter King reveals his one and only mock draft for the 2021 NFL Draft as the intrigue builds surrounding the top QBs.

  • Mock Draft 4.0: Mark Schofield’s “Mock of Integrity”

    With the 2021 NFL draft just days away, what are NFL teams going to do? Only Mark Schofield knows!

  • Report: 49ers no longer considering Justin Fields for No. 3 pick

    The San Francisco 49ers are choosing between Trey Lance and Mac Jones, not Justin Fields, for the No. 3 pick in the NFL draft.

  • Chris Weidman undergoes successful surgery for broken leg

    Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman suffered a horrific leg injury in the first exchange in his UFC 261 rematch against Uriah Hall on Saturday. Reminiscent of former middleweight champion Anderson Silva's leg injury against him at UFC 168 in 2013, Weidman's leg snapped when Hall checked a leg kick. Weidman didn't realize that he was so badly injured until he tried to step back and put weight on the leg. He immediately fell to the canvas in agony and disbelief. He was removed from the Octagon on a stretch after his leg had been stabilized. During the UFC 261 Post-fight Press conference, UFC president Dana White gave an update on Weidman's condition. The former champion was transported to a Jacksonville, Fla. hospital and was being prepped for surgery on Sunday. Weidman had the surgery and is now recovering. His wife, Marivi, gave a post-surgery update on her husband via instagram. "Well that was horrible. Freak things happen in life and plans get crushed. It’s been a lonnnggg day but so happy to finally see this man of mine post surgery. Everything went well thank you Lord! Very thankful for the medical staff, UFC family @danawhite @reedharrisufc#allieraimondo, our management team @vaynersports@sarahzemonek and our family and friends here rallying to help with the kids," she posted on Sunday. "My heart breaks for my husband because I know the work and dedication that he puts into his training everyday and the great man that he is, so I only want the best for him. While this absolutely sucks in the moment and for some weeks to come, we are completely overwhelmed by the love and support we have far and wide and are very aware how blessed we are. All of that overpowers the awfulness of this situation. We are blown away by our friends and family offering to hop on flights to come help us without hesitation. We are so grateful and love you all!! It’s been a crazy year so far but us Weidmans are a force and covered in Grace and Mercy everyday! We were reminded this year how precious each day is and I am so thankful to be spending another day on earth next to my love even if it’s in a hospital room far from home. 🙌🏻 #teamweidman," read her post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marivi Weidman (@mrsweidman) Watch Anthony Smith's live reaction to Chris Weidman's broken leg (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • How much money each team won at the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans

    Check out how much money each team won at the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana.

  • Tennis-Nadal outlasts Tsitsipas to claim 12th Barcelona Open title

    Having collected his first title of the 2021 season, Nadal, 34, will leapfrog Russian Daniil Medvedev to take back the world number two spot in the updated ATP rankings on Monday. Nadal was on the brink of defeat in the 10th game of the final set but recovered to win three straight games to overcome Monte Carlo champion Tsitsipas after three hours and 38 minutes -- making it the longest ATP Tour match of the year. Tsitsipas, who won his previous meeting with the Spaniard in the Australian Open quarter-finals in February, fought hard to stay in the match and saved two match points before winning the second-set tiebreak to force the decider.

  • Jimmie Johnson hits tire barrier less than 20 laps into second IndyCar race

    Johnson's car stalled after his minor impact and he brought out the first caution of the race. He caused another caution with 27 laps to go and finished 22nd.

  • Check out all the alligators walking all over the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

    The alligators are out at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans. The PGA Tour's annual event in the Bayou is back after missing last year due to a COVID cancellation. There are some fans allowed on the grounds this week. And there's plenty of alligators ...

  • 5 biggest takeaways from UFC 261: Jorge Masvidal’s future, Chris Weidman’s leg break, more

    Thoughts and analysis of the biggest storylines coming out of UFC 261, which took place Saturday in Jacksonville.

  • Albert Almora Jr.'s 'sexy catch' steals spotlight in Mets win over Nationals

    The Mets had a lot of action going for them in their 4-0 win over the Nationals, but Albert Almora Jr.'s diving catch in center field stole the spotlight Sunday.

  • Cubs observations: Jake Arrieta recovers, Brewers silence bats

    The Cubs dropped the rubber match of a three-game series against the Brewers on Sunday.

  • In nod to Hornets’ near-record assists, Jaylen Brown gives Celtics a model to draw on

    Ball movement has been Boston's achilles heel this season.